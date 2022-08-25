Created by Detroit devised theatre ensemble A Host of People, Cleopatra Boy brings to light how women (and other non-straight/white/male) leaders’ histories are re-written, maligned, or erased. The iconic Egyptian pharaoh’s historic, mythic, and fictional representations across time inspired our ensemble to create a performance that speaks to the present moment. A theatrical thought experiment that is part pageant, part courtroom drama, our audience will shape-shift from spectators, to community members, to witnesses as we collectively address the injustice of losing control of our own narratives in order to rethink and remake history.

Conceived & Directed By Sherrine Azab & Jake Hooker

Featuring: Morgan Hutson, Chris Jakob, Danté Jones, Salākastar, and Sam Waylon Watson

Designed By Chantel Gaidica (Lights), Dorothy Melander-Dayton (Sets & Costumes),

Jake Hooker (Projections)

Dance Director: Maddy Rager

Original Music: Shane Chapman & Costa Kazaleh-Sirdenis

Voice Over: Torri Lynn Ashford

Additional Text: Kamelya Omayma Youssef

Cleopatra Boy Was Made Possible With Funding By The New England Foundation For The Arts' National Theater Project, With Lead Funding From The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation And Additional Support From The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.