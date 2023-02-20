A Night of Magic

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley is working to clear the path to a child's biggest possible future. Joining parents with our staff, we match each child with a mentor to foster a friendship built on trust, learning, and growth. Together, we are defenders of potential.

Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley for our Night of Magic Fundraising Event. The event will include cocktail hour, dinner, drinks, live auction, silent auction, and an amazing magic show. You don’t want to miss out!