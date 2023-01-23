A Stagecoach Tour of Anderson

Hop aboard our replica stagecoach for a tour of what contemporaries called the "Rome of Texas". Along your journey a historical interpreter will travel with you and inform you about the way the town has changed over the generations.

Texas Historical Commission presents Fanthorp Inn to you without admission fees but with a suggested donation of $4 ($10 w/ coach ride) for adults and $2 ($5 w/ coach ride) for children.

Contact Chandler Wahrmund at Chandler.Wahrmund@thc.texas.gov or 936-878-2214 x250 for more information.