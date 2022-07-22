ABWA District II Appreciation Celebration

Join us as we honor ABWA District II Vice President Tracy Morgan and celebrate the jewels within our states - Top Ten Nominees, Women of the Year, Proteges, Ambassadors, American Business Women of ABWA and National Board of Directors -current and past officers. This is an exciting time of year for ABWA...it is the time to honor women in our Leagues who have demonstrated a strong commitment to work Together Towards Tomorrow, as we change women's lives..….one woman at a time. Cash Bar - Luncheon- Networking - Giveaways - Raffle. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Celebration begins at 10 a.m. Questions? Email: bcsabwa@gmail.com | debbie@holladayassociates.com (979-704-6264)