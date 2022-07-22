Distict II Celebration.jpg

ABWA District II Friday Night Celebration Happy Hour

Let's all come together in celebration of ABWA District II. Join us for Happy Hour at Walk-On's on Friday, August 26, 2022 as we kick off the District II celebration. Come out for an evening of fun, drinks, and networking with ABWA members and guest from across the District. Dutch Treat * Casual attire * Bring Business Cards. For more information: Contact: ABWA Bryan/College Station Charter Chapter or Debbie Holladay - 979-704-6264

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux 4320 Texas 6 Frontage Road, College Station, Texas 77845
979-704-6264
