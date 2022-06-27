Across the Seas: Box Craft

Do you like boats or scenes under the sea? Then bring a box to the Larry J. Ringer library on July 14th at 3pm to decorate and turn into your own boat or underwater scene. Please verify that your child can comfortably sit inside the box, as they can bring it the following week to sit in it for a movie at the library on July 21st. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis.