Across the Seas: Chemistry Road Show

The TAMU Chemistry Department presents Dr. Pennington’s Chemistry Roadshow with amazing feats of chemistry, explosions, goop and more! Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. There will be two shows at Ringer Library (one at 10 AM and one at 2 PM). They are the same. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. Note: The Chemistry Road Show will also be at Mounce Library on July 21. It will be the same show.