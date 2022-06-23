Across the Seas: Latin American Stories with Sue Young
Larry J. Ringer Public Library 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station, Texas 77845
photo from Sue Young
Sue Young
Come join us the Larry J. Ringer Library at 3 PM for Storytelling with Sue Young. She will be sharing stories that take place in Latin America! Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. Note: Sue Young will be doing the same performance at Mounce Library at 10:30 AM and at Ringer Library at 3 PM. This event is funded by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and by the Friends of the Library.