Across the Seas: Latin American Stories with Sue Young

× Expand photo from Sue Young Sue Young

Come join us the Larry J. Ringer Library at 3 PM for Storytelling with Sue Young. She will be sharing stories that take place in Latin America! Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. Note: Sue Young will be doing the same performance at Mounce Library at 10:30 AM and at Ringer Library at 3 PM. This event is funded by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and by the Friends of the Library.