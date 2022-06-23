Across the Seas: Latin American Stories with Sue Young

Larry J. Ringer Public Library 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station, Texas 77845

Come join us the Larry J. Ringer Library at 3 PM for Storytelling with Sue Young. She will be sharing stories that take place in Latin America! Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. Note: Sue Young will be doing the same performance at Mounce Library at 10:30 AM and at Ringer Library at 3 PM. This event is funded by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and by the Friends of the Library.

Larry J. Ringer Public Library 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station, Texas 77845
Family-friendly
