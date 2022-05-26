Across the Seas: Marine Life with the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History will be joining us at the Larry J. Ringer library at 3 p.m. to go over Marine Life and will even have specimens from the sea to show to the kids. We hope you can come “sea” us! Registration is not required. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347.