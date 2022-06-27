Across the Seas: Stories from Asia, North America, and Europe with Sue Kuentz

Come join us the Larry J. Ringer Library at 3 PM for Storytelling with Sue Kuentz. She will be sharing stories from Asia, North America, and Europe. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. This event is funded by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and by the Friends of the Library.