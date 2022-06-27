Across the Seas: Stories from Asia, North America, and Europe with Sue Kuentz

Come join us the Larry J. Ringer Library at 3 PM for Storytelling with Sue Kuentz. She will be sharing stories from Asia, North America, and Europe. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. This event is funded by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and by the Friends of the Library.
Info
Larry J. Ringer Public Library 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station, Texas 77845
Family-friendly