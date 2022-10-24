The 24th Annual Taste of Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast

Ag Breakfast is an event hosted by the B/CS Chamber of Commerce, the farmers and ranchers around the Brazos Valley, and our sponsors. Featuring food grown, produced and donated locally. Breakfast prepared and served by local farmers! In this event, we recognize 2 award recipients! Friends of Agriculture Sponsorships: 6 for $130, 12 for $260, 20 for $500 or Individual Tickets $20 each. Each Friend of Agriculture sponsor will have their company name listed in the event program.