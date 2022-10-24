Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 11.01.41 AM.png

The 24th Annual Taste of Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast

Event by B/CS Chamber of Commerce

by

Ag Breakfast is an event hosted by the B/CS Chamber of Commerce, the farmers and ranchers around the Brazos Valley, and our sponsors. Featuring food grown, produced and donated locally. Breakfast prepared and served by local farmers! In this event, we recognize 2 award recipients! Friends of Agriculture Sponsorships: 6 for $130, 12 for $260, 20 for $500 or Individual Tickets $20 each. Each Friend of Agriculture sponsor will have their company name listed in the event program.

Info

logo(2).png
Brazos Valley Expo Complex 5827 Leonard Road, Bryan, Texas 77807
please enable javascript to view
https://bcschamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/3195
Google Calendar - The 24th Annual Taste of Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast - 2022-11-22 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The 24th Annual Taste of Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast - 2022-11-22 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The 24th Annual Taste of Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast - 2022-11-22 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The 24th Annual Taste of Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast - 2022-11-22 06:00:00 ical