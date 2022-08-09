The Aggie Impact Gala (AIG) is a prestigious event that financially helps African American students at Texas A&M University along with honoring former Black students who have made an impact in their communities and professions. AIG supports higher education in the community through the Aggie Impact Endowment Foundation Excellence Award, which financially supports a gap in funding for deserving African American students: future, current and transfer. The Aggie Impact Gala is a fundraising arm of the Texas A&M Black Former Student Network, a 501©3 recognized Constituent Network of the Texas A&M Association of Former Students. Our annual event has sold out the first 2 years, so don't miss out October 22, 2022 and buy your tickets NOW!