The free Aggie Park Kickoff Concert is coordinated by The Association of Former Students and sponsored by Southwest Airlines, the Office of Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp ’72, the Office of Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks, and Bob ’85 and Kelly ’86 Jordan. Gates open at 6, Music will begin at 7 p.m., with two opening Aggie acts (Max Stalling ’89 and The Barn Dogs, a band of current A&M students). The concert will end before Midnight Yell Practice, just across the street in Kyle Field. The concert will take place at Aggie Park’s Performance Pavilion – one of the many new sites being created as Aggie Park’s development transforms 20 acres at the heart of A&M’s campus into a premier green space offering locations for gathering and recreation.