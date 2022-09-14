Aggieland Pets with a Purpose Read-a-thon

Aggieland Pets with a Purpose will be bringing some dogs to Ringer Library on the 2nd Wednesday of September through December (Sept. 14th, Oct. 12th, Nov. 9th, and Dec. 14th). It will be from 4pm – 5:30pm, and we will have sign-up sheets at the event for kids to read with their preferred emotional support dog(s). Time permitting, they can read with more than one dog. We will also have a section with puppets that the kids can practice their reading with. The program will be come and go. For more information, call the library at (979) 209-6347.