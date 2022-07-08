Alpacas & Wine

The adorable Alpacas will be visiting the winery again this fall! Please note that the winery tasting room will be closed to anyone other than ticketed guests during the event; the tasting room will re-open to the public at 3:00 that day. Along with the Alpacas, there will also be actual products for sale made from Alpaca fiber! Our friends from the Alpaca Ranch will be on-hand to answer questions about what it means to be an Alpaca rancher, how Alpaca fiber is used, and why they chose to become Alpaca owners. Plan to make some special memories spending time that day with family or friends enjoying the beautiful Texas countryside, drinking award-winning Texas wines, and visiting with these delightful animals; don’t forget your camera! Live music will also be provided during a portion of the event. In order to offer more people this opportunity, ticket sales are limited to THREE (3) TICKETS per person making purchase. In consideration of the Alpacas, other pets cannot be allowed at the winery that day. There are several different ticket options available that allow you to prepay for wine choices in order to reduce time spent standing in line at the event! Children that are 20 and under accompanied by parents do not need tickets. Prices vary by wine choice, but include Event Fee, Wine Selection, Sales Tax, and Commemorative Event Wine Glasses. See ticket link for more information. Proper ID required for purchase and consumption of alcohol. TICKET SALES ARE FINAL and reselling tickets on Peach Creek Vineyard's Facebook page cannot be allowed (to reduce the possibility of scammers). Tickets are available for all three remaining dates in 2022. Please select tickets carefully to ensure they are for the preferred date(s) as tickets are non-refundable and cannot be switched between dates (as tickets are sold through a third-party marketing company).