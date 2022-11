Ho Ho Ho! Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to The Real Estate Gallery.

Get ready for the holiday season at our Photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus event!

{𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀}

Enjoy free cookies, milk, and hot chocolate!

*Please consider bringing non-perishable food items to donate to Still Creek Ranch at our event!