Ancient Music Comes to Life with St. Cecilia's Christmas Cantare

Carols, chants, and noels from the Middle Ages and Renaissance played on ancient instruments will herald the Christmas season at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. The St. Cecilia Consort presents St. Cecilia’s Christmas Cantare, the Christmas story in words and music, with voices and instruments of the times. The Consort is a group of local musicians interested in music from the Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque periods. They will delight with harps, psalteries, recorders, violas, vielles, the organ and harpsichord. The program will include carols for all to sing. In addition, this year’s Cantare will feature William Parson’s exquisite “Ave Maria” and the Kyrie from Charpentier’s Midnight Mass based on French Noels.