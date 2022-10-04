Annual Fall Festival @ Our Saviour's Lutheran Church

Annual Fall Festival at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church to be held Sunday, October 16, from 4 – 7pm at 1001 Woodcreek Dr in College Station, with proceeds going to support Twin City Mission and the Boy Scouts of America, https://oslcbcs.org/events/fall-festival-2022.

Free food, live music, and fun for all ages, Our Saviour’s Fall Fest has something for everyone. There will be a bounce house, face painting, trunk or treat, and lots of games for the kids, plus plenty of activities for the adults. For a donation you can throw a pie in the face, buy tickets and play the pantry wheel, purchase items at the country store, or bring your best pie and enter the pie baking contest to win the blue ribbon! The winning pies will be auctioned off on site to the highest bidders. The Boy Scout Pack and Troop 60 will be on hand demonstrating their world famous pinewood derby cars and track. Attendees are encouraged to bring slightly worn coats and blankets for the Twin City Mission collection box. The event will be held from 4 to 7pm at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of BCS, located at 1001 Woodcreek Dr, on the northbound feeder just north of Rock Prairie. Admission and food are free, donations will go to support Twin City Missions and the Boy Scouts.

For more information contact office@oursavioursbcs.org or call (979)764-9095.

All are welcome!