Annual Grape Stomp Festival

It’s grape harvest season in Texas, so gather your family and friends to jump into the vat and crush grapes! This fun experience is available to adults and kids! Entrance to the Grape Stomp Festival is free for Bernhardt Winery customers, NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED. Train rides will be available for guests for $1 per person. Guests can enjoy the Grape Stomp for pictures for $2 per person or purchase commemorative t-shirts to stomp on after the grapes! Pre-order your Bernhardt Grape Stomp T-shirt while supplies last! Sizes Small-Large are $15 and sizes XL-3XL are $20. Sip, Shop & Support Local! At the festival, experience our open-air Houston Hill Country Artisan Market. Visitors can feel the ambiance of Texas wine country, just a pleasant country drive northwest of Houston. Table seating is limited and is available first come, first serve only. Visitors are also welcome to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets to find a space on the lawn. Pair your favorite Bernhardt wine with a gourmet cheese and charcuterie board, available to purchase from the winery. Guests can also choose from a variety of menu selections from local food trucks. Picnics are always welcome, no outside alcohol is allowed to be brought onto the property per TABC law.