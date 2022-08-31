B/CS Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual Tees for Keys Golf Tournament on Monday, September 12. This year’s golf tournament will again be held at the Traditions Club in Bryan, with this year’s tournament title sponsor being LiquidPower Specialty Products, Inc. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and each team will receive drink tickets for refreshments. Lunch will be provided and has been generously sponsored by the Bubba Moore Foundation. For the competitive golfer, B/CS Habitat has mulligans, tiger drive, and putter tickets available in limited quantities per team. Buy these tickets for the ability to enhance your score and get closer to the 1st place spot! Be sure to join us on September 12, 2022, as we golf to help our local families!

Please go to habitatbcs.org to register!