Apex Performance Vision 1st Birthday Bash

Dr. Lisa Januskey and the Apex Performance Vision Team are excited to invite the general public to its first ever birthday bash. This event commemorates the success of our 22 graduates who have achieved grade-level reading performance, straightened their turned eyes without surgery, rid themselves of double vision, carsickness, and headaches, improved vision in their lazy eye, and overcome life-altering traumatic brain injuries that impaired visual function. This event also honors our athletes who took their already solid visual skills to the next level with sports vision training.

The birthday bash will be on January 19th from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Apex Performance Vision: 1605 Rock Prairie Road Suite 214 College Station, TX 77845. There will be hors d’oeuvres, birthday cake, interactive stations with therapeutic activities, and graduates willing to share their stories. Participants will receive a complimentary eye-tracking screening and can enter a raffle for a chance to win a free comprehensive visual efficiency evaluation.

Whether you’re a parent with a child ADHD or dyslexia-like symptoms, a poor reader, an athlete looking to gain a competitive edge through vision training, a person recovering from a concussion, or simply someone interested in learning more about what vision therapy entails, come to the birthday bash. It might be just the thing you were looking for.