Archaeology Day, 2022

The history of Washington lies just below the surface. Join us and the Houston Archeological Society in the center of the historic Town of Washington as we discuss the archaeological record of the former Capitol of the Texas Republic. Get hands-on with a mock archaeology dig and learn about the finer points of artifact discovery and research. See one-of-a-kind artifacts found around the former town on display in the Visitor Center and maybe even locate some yourself in our dig!

Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site 23400 Park Road 12, Washington, Texas 77880
