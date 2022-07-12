Art Class: Pop Art Sweets

Free Art Class - Ages 10 and up! Navasota Center, 1pm to 4pm. Art class by Navasota Artist in Resident, Christine Holton. Inspired by the art of Wayne Thibeaux, a pop artist who loved to paint portraits of food, especially desserts! In this class we will create color tints and shades, ﬁnding the recipe for that unique color that can be hard to mix. We will use tools called palette knives to create textures and mix colors in interesting and new ways. People can follow along in a step-by-step process to painting a big and colorful pastel piece of cake or choose their own subject! No experience needed, ages 10 and up.