Art on the Water is back!
Grab your valentine (or galentine) and head to the award-winning Boathouse at Millican Reserve for a memorable artistic brunch experience. You and your sweetheart will pick up a paint brush and capture the wildlife scene of your choice while sipping on mimosas and enjoying a breakfast spread of bagels, baked goods, and more courtesy of Zeitman’s bakery. A local artist will guide you through the painting process and help make this valentine experience one to remember!
Choose one of three wildlife images to paint- all based on birds and dragonflies photographed at Millican Reserve. Please click "Get Tickets" or follow the link below to see your options.
Tickets include:
- Everything needed for painting the wildlife image of your choice
- Painting tips and a helping hand from a local artist
- A spread of delicious breakfast foods from Zeitman’s bakery
- Complimentary mimosas & coffee
- A unique experience to remember
- Note: you must be 21+ to consume alcohol
About the Artist
Arielle Owens is an eight-year art teacher from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a BFA in Art Education.
