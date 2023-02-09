Art on the Water is back!

Grab your valentine (or galentine) and head to the award-winning Boathouse at Millican Reserve for a memorable artistic brunch experience. You and your sweetheart will pick up a paint brush and capture the wildlife scene of your choice while sipping on mimosas and enjoying a breakfast spread of bagels, baked goods, and more courtesy of Zeitman’s bakery. A local artist will guide you through the painting process and help make this valentine experience one to remember!

Choose one of three wildlife images to paint- all based on birds and dragonflies photographed at Millican Reserve. Please click "Get Tickets" or follow the link below to see your options.

Tickets include:

- Everything needed for painting the wildlife image of your choice

- Painting tips and a helping hand from a local artist

- A spread of delicious breakfast foods from Zeitman’s bakery

- Complimentary mimosas & coffee

- A unique experience to remember

- Note: you must be 21+ to consume alcohol

About the Artist

Arielle Owens is an eight-year art teacher from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a BFA in Art Education.

Register Below

https://millicanreserve.com/.../art-on-the-water-2-11-2023/