324232179_1078722386860053_7178679038611945815_n.jpg

Art We Love Opening Reception

Event by The Arts Council of Brazos Valley

by

The Arts Council would like to invite the public to Art We Love Opening Reception! We are so excited to partner with the Visual Art Society of Bryan/College Station to bring you this exhibit. Join us at The Arts Council on Monday, January 9 from 4:30 - 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of refreshments while viewing beautiful artwork with members of the community! Art We Love will be on display from January 9-February 11. Don't miss an opportunity to come and see a variety of media including photography, watercolor, acrylic, and much more! For more information about Art We Love, please visit https://acbv.org/explore.../in-house-galleries/art-we-love.

Info

download.jfif
Arts Council of Brazos Valley 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road, College Station, Texas 77845
Google Calendar - Art We Love Opening Reception - 2023-01-09 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art We Love Opening Reception - 2023-01-09 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art We Love Opening Reception - 2023-01-09 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art We Love Opening Reception - 2023-01-09 16:30:00 ical