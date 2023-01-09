The Arts Council would like to invite the public to Art We Love Opening Reception! We are so excited to partner with the Visual Art Society of Bryan/College Station to bring you this exhibit. Join us at The Arts Council on Monday, January 9 from 4:30 - 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of refreshments while viewing beautiful artwork with members of the community! Art We Love will be on display from January 9-February 11. Don't miss an opportunity to come and see a variety of media including photography, watercolor, acrylic, and much more! For more information about Art We Love, please visit https://acbv.org/explore.../in-house-galleries/art-we-love.