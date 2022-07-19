Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 1.18.11 PM.png

August Cooking Party With The Chef At Messina Hof Winery

Every month Messina Hof hosts a Cooking Party, a special demonstration focusing on a specific cuisine or technique. If you're a beginner, we've got you covered with beginner lessons and if you're already quite the chef you'll appreciate the huge selection of information on spices, cuts of meat, tools and more. Each guest will receive a recipe booklet to take home AND will have a chance to register to win awesome culinary door prizes. Attend 6 Cooking Parties and become an honorary Vintage House sous chef and receive a 10% discount on future cooking parties. Attend 12 cooking parties and you'll also receive an official Messina Hof Chef's Coat. August Cooking Party Theme: End of Summer Grilling

Messina Hof Winery - Bryan 4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan, Texas 77808
