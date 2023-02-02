Award-Winning Duo to Perform at Plass Music Series

Soprano Caitlin Aloia and pianist Evan Hines will be the featured artists for the Plass Music Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church. An awarding winning musician, Aloia has sung with the Santa Fe Opera, the Houston Chamber Choir and at the Marlboro Music Festival. Aloia holds degrees from Oberlin Conservatory and the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University. Currently the program director for the newly launched Padanaram Chamber Music Festival, a classical music festival in Massachusetts, Hines’s most recent project was recording an album of flute and piano works. He holds degrees from Oberlin and the University of Michigan and recently toured Mexico with the Ann Arbor-based Trio Continuum.