Back Home Again A Tribute to John Denver

One of the most popular PBS television specials in recent history is coming to Rudder Auditorium with a 38-piece orchestra! From the foot-stomping fun of “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” to the tenderness of “Annie’s Song,” to the sweeping grandeur of “Rocky Mountain High,” this tribute concert beautifully encapsulates the life of singer-songwriter John Denver. Fronted by Tom Becker (a former member of favorite folk group New Christy Minstrels), these incredible musicians will couple unforgettable stories about John Denver with performances of your favorite Denver songs. This very special concert, entitled “Back Home Again,” celebrates one of our nation’s most beloved artists.