Back to school Bash hosted by Pot Heads Plant Shop

Pot Heads Plant Shop is throwing the ultimate Second Annual Back to School Bash! As students settle into fresh digs for the new school year, we've lined up a dream team of vendors to help you spruce up your space and make it feel just like home sweet home!

Come shop from local vendors for one-kind art, plants, home décor, and much more. We've got some super cool activities lined up for you! Get artsy with your own pot-painting, dive into a magical mermaid encounter, strike a pose for a quirky caricature drawing and step into the coolest mobile library in BCS!

We hope to see you Sunday Morning, August 18th, 9am-12pm!