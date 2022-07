This back to school one day event will feature raffle prizes, music, and free pizza/drinks! Come join us from 6:30pm-9:00pm on Friday, August 12th at Williamson Skate Park. This a free event for the public with no registration required. Just come on by and show off your skateboard and BMX biking skills! All ages welcome! For more information please call the Athletics Supervisor at 979-209-5515. When: August 12 | 6:30-9:00pm