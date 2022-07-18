Thank you for your interest in participating in our Backing Bill Benefit Event. The benefit will help Bill Lartigue, an Aggie, former Corps of Cadets and Community Activist, as he recovers from a recent stroke. He is receiving therapy treatment and will hopefully be back on his feet in several months. Although we do not have a timeline, we hope our efforts will support his family with some ease. His wife Gracie and his two daughters Mia and Marissa are grateful for your help.On behalf of the Adult Protective Services Volunteer Board (one of many volunteer boards Bill is an active member of)and with the support of the Community Sponsors and your business, we hope to raise at least $10,000 or more to help cover the cost of medical expenses and treatment as he continues on the road to recovery. We look forward to blessing such a larger-than-life community member.The Benefit Event will be held at BIG SHOTS on Monday, July 25th from 5:30pm - 8:30pm. Sponsors can enjoy an evening as an employee appreciation or family event by sponsoring a bay with a High Top table or a Lounging Couch.Each sponsor will be able to purchase 3 hours Minimum of playtime at a Bay. A Silent Auction will be held as well as a Family Fun Zone for kids wanting toPutt Putt, play bags or Basketball Pong.Below are the details concerning the Platinum, Gold and Silver Sponsorship opportunities for the event – These sponsors will have a reserved bay(s) for their company & Company Logos will be included on all Event Flyers, Signage and T-shirts:• Elite Platinum – 3 bays with Lounge Couch $1200• Platinum Sponsor - 3 bays with Hightop Table/Chairs $1100• Elite Gold – 2 bays with Lounge Couch $800• Gold Sponsor - 2 bays with Hightop Table/Chairs $700• Elite Silver – 1 bay with Lounge Couch$500• Silver Sponsor - 1 bay with Hightop Table/Chairs $400As an Event Sponsor, you can choose from the following – your name/Company name will be included on all EventFlyers, Signage and T-shirts:• Event Sponsor - $50 fee and a Silent Auction Item (a $25 - $1500 value)We will collect Platinum, Gold and Silver Sponsorship on a first come first serve basis as bay space is limited. We will also be accepting monetary donations at a GoFundMe Page dedicated to the Lartigue Family. The link for the page is:https://www.gofundme.com/f/bills-road-backThere will be a Silent Auction at the Benefit that will run until 7:45pm. Items will vary in value from $25 - $1500. If you’d like to donate for the silent auction, please contact Kobie Boykin at kobie.boykin@amedisys.com.The Grand Prize Raffle for the Benefit is a Royal 72V 4 Passenger Electric Golf Cart valued at $12,000. Each Raffle ticket is $100 each and Cash, Checks or Venmo will be accepted. To view click here: https://www.golfcartmax.com/product-page/royal-ev-c4l-72v-4-passenger-electric-golf-cart. Thank you for supporting the BV APS Volunteer Board and their desire to give back to a community member that has served our community for so many years.