Bargain Books On Sale

Thousands of books in every genre will be for sale at the Clara B. Mounce Library. Come on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1:30-3:30 pm. for best bargains. The first bag costs $10 and each additional bag is $5. The sale of donated books benefits Bryan-College Station System Library programs, including the summer reading programs. With more than 400 members, Friends of the Library was established in 1955 and is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting literacy throughout the Brazos Valley.

Clara B. Mounce Public Library 201 East 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803
979-209-5600
