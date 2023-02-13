Bark-B-Que is LEIAS', a Texas A&M University Women's Organization, annual philanthropy event to raise money to be donated to our chosen philanthropy. This semester we have chosen to support Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors. We are raising money by having other organizations from TAMU come out and do a BBQ cook off as well as a bake off. People who attend will try the different teams’ BBQ or baked goods and will get to vote on who they believe should win. There will also be fun yard games as well as Bubble Soccer! This event will be carnival style and all participation will be done through tickets. If you wish to RSVP ahead of time, you have the choice of buying 5 tickets for $5, 10 for $10, a shirt for $12, or the combo deal for $20 that includes 10 tickets and a shirt! We do have limited quantity of shirts, so it is first come first serve. Therefore, we highly recommend you RSVP early to guarantee you get one of out amazing shirts.