Ken Lidwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Get your deerstalker cap on — the play’s afoot! From multi-award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig comes a fast-paced adventure about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as six actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be. Directed by Jennifer Hargis!