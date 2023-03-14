Join us on April 29th for our Shatter: A Survivor Fashion Show Event, where survivors and those who stand with survivors walk the runway in clothes representing what they were wearing at the time of their assault.

Shatter: A Survivor Fashion Show

generously sponsored by Bock Realty Group

“What Were You Wearing?"

In fashion, this question celebrates creativity, identity, and status. For survivors of sexual assault, this question blames them for the violence that happened to them.

​

The Sexual Assault Resource Center is honored to stand with survivors on April 29, 2023 as we shatter the silence and break the stigma at our Shatter: A Survivor Fashion Show. This show will bring light to survivors' rights and awareness to the shame and stigma that survivors often feel in the aftermath of their trauma.

​

Together, we can stand to reclaim our power and shatter the silence.