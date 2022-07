The race starts promptly at 7am at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The start line is located on Holleman Drive near the Dartmouth St. intersection on the north side of the park. Please arrive early enough to park and get to the start line in time for the start of the race. There is plenty of free parking at Post Oak Mall no further than 1/2 mile of the start line. You can enter the mall from any of the three entrances.