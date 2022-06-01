BCSPLS Summer Reading Program Starts
to
Clara B. Mounce Public Library 201 East 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803
CSLP 2022 artwork by Sophie Blackall
parent and child penguin sitting on open book
The BCSPLS 2022 Summer Reading Program starts June 1 and ends July 31. This program is for all ages. Go to bcslibrary.org/summer for more information or to sign up starting June 1. Contact a librarian at (979) 209-5600 or (979) 209-6347 if you need help. You can also stop by Mounce Library or Ringer Library to get help in person.