BCSPLS Summer Reading Program Starts

× Expand CSLP 2022 artwork by Sophie Blackall parent and child penguin sitting on open book

The BCSPLS 2022 Summer Reading Program starts June 1 and ends July 31. This program is for all ages. Go to bcslibrary.org/summer for more information or to sign up starting June 1. Contact a librarian at (979) 209-5600 or (979) 209-6347 if you need help. You can also stop by Mounce Library or Ringer Library to get help in person.