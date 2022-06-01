BCSPLS Writing Contest for Adults
to
Larry J. Ringer Public Library 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station, Texas 77845
image created in Canva
calendar
BCS Public Library System, Writing Contest for Adults
The Bryan+College Station Public Library System will be holding a Writing Contest for Adults (18+) from June 1 to July 31. On June 1, a writing prompt will be added to the library's summer website (bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program). Write up to 2000 words based on the prompt. Submit contest entries to Ashley at areed@bryantx.gov.