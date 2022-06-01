BCSPLS Writing Contest for Adults

The Bryan+College Station Public Library System will be holding a Writing Contest for Adults (18+) from June 1 to July 31. On June 1, a writing prompt will be added to the library's summer website (bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program). Write up to 2000 words based on the prompt. Submit contest entries to Ashley at areed@bryantx.gov.

