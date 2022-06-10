BCSPLS Youth Summer Art Contest

The Bryan+College Station Public Library System is having two art contests as a part of our Summer Reading Program. There will be a Youth Art Contest for ages 5 to 18, and there will be an Adult Art Contest for ages 18 and up. The Youth Art Contest has 5 age groups: ages 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-14, and 15-18. The theme for the Youth Art Contest is "Oceans of Possibilities" and artists need to combine the concepts of oceans and reading. Artwork can be turned in at either Mounce Library or Ringer Library. For more information, see guidelines at https://www.bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/#art-contest or contact Elaine.