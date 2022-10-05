I Heart Bryan is thrilled to host our next Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle. The goal of this event is to introduce our new residents to other BCS residents and all Bryan has to offer. Bring your kids, your dog, or just yourself- EVERYONE is welcome! It will be tailgate themed as we will have the A&M vs (at) Auburn game on outside. Wear your favorite teams’ colors! ***Time is to be decided when A&M game time is released. New residents will get one goodie bag per household. To receive a goodie bag, please register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../belong-in-bryan-meet....The Eventbrite registration is ONLY for goodie bags, not the event. The Eventbrite will close a week prior to the event. Please still come- you just won’t be guaranteed a goodie bag. KinderHill Brew Lab has craft beer, cocktails, and will even have a drink just for us called The Bryanite. They also have cornhole and giant jenga. The Wild Garlic will be there serving their delicious food for anyone that is hungry. Come ready to mingle and have fun! We can't wait to show you why you Belong in Bryan! A few things to note: The time is TBD because we plan to do it around the A&M game since we will have it on.*** We will update the time when it is released. KinderHill is next to the Kyle House and behind a purple house. If the main parking lot is full, there is also parking across the street. We will have people at the entrance with nametags for everyone and to get everyone settled in. We plan on having signs out as well to help.