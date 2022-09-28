Beyond Basketball presented by Joni Taylor

Beyond Basketball is a community and networking group of empowered women who strive to develop one another professionally, through mentoring relationships. Their mission is to educate, support, and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating exceptional experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.

Meeting Dates: October 12, November 9, December 14, January 11, February 8, March 8, April 12, and May 10. All meetings start at 8am. Membership is $125 for the year (or $25 a single meeting) and includes breakfast, VIP card, a shirt, and more! For more information email Angela Jones ajones@athletics.tamu.edu

Location: 3rd Floor at Reed Arena 730 Olsen Blvd. College Station, Texas