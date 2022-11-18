Biergarten
Century Square 175 Century Square Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
Join us every weekend in the Fall for the third annual Century Square Biergarten, the ultimate venue for people to celebrate with drinks, food, live music, community, and some fighting Aggie football! The Green at Century Square has been transformed once again into an outdoor oasis perfect for football fans of all ages looking for some cheers and beers. To view a complete musical lineup and plan your next trip, please visit the Century Square website.