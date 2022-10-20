Biergarten Sip & Shop at Century Square

The Brunch Official is back at Century Square this fall with the ultimate game-day combination of Aggie football and a local vendor market. Shop local artisans, on-site boutiques, and exclusive brands at the Biergarten Sip & Shop all while surrounded by the best restaurants in College Station. Enjoy shaded picnic tables, live music, lawn games, & college football streaming all day long on The Green before the Aggies take on Ole Miss on our multiple 85” TV’s! Biergarten is the perfect (and free) spot for all ages, all interests, and is sure to have something for everyone.