Birthday Party for the Wolves

Spring is almost here and that means it's time to celebrate at the Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary! Since all wolves are born in the spring, we won't miss the chance to have a BIG birthday party for our pack! We invite you will bring your whole family out for this super fun day filled with keeper talks, special animal demonstrations, awesome artisan vendors, and yummy food trucks. We will also have a kid's zone with face-painting and a large moon bounce for extra fun! Tickets are $14 per person and are sold at the door. Children 5yrs. and under are free!