Blast Off Into Reading Storytime

Ringer Library will have weekly story times this fall, starting September 12. Registration is not required to attend story time. Seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. There will be no story time on October 10, November 21, and November 22.

Mondays:

9:30 AM = Roaring Comets (ages 1.5 to 3 years old)

10 AM = Roaring Comets (ages 1.5 to 3 years old)

10:30 AM = Blast Off Into Reading (ages 4 to 7 years old)

Tuesdays:

9:30 AM = Shooting Stars (ages 0 to 1.5 years old)

10 AM = Roaring Comets (ages 1.5 to 3 years old)

10:30 AM = Blast Off Into Reading (ages 4 to 7 years old)

