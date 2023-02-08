BLUES & SOUL FOOD NIGHT

Enjoy food for the soul while listening to live blues and R&B by the Brown Sugar Band on Friday, Feb. 24 from 7-10 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center.

Admission is free, but dinner is $15 a plate. The menu by Leave it to Lavone Celebrity Catering, offers meatloaf, fried chicken, green beans with smoked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, jams, and bread. Each plate includes one meat, two sides, and bread.

For more information, contact the Lincoln Recreation Center at 979.764.3779 or parks@cstx.gov.