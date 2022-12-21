Bonfire 2022 Burn Night

Every new Bonfire season begins with Burn. Be there to bring in the Spring semester and clear the field of Bonfire 2022 so we can Build the Hell Outta Bonfire 2023.

Burn Night Details

January 21, 2023 12:00 pm

Old Hearne Rd.

Bryan, TX 77807

12 pm. Gates open

4 pm. Admission to $10 PER VEHICLE

6 pm. Admission to $20 PER VEHICLE

8:15 pm. Welcome

8:25 pm. Invocation

8:30 pm. Burn Night Speech

8:40 pm. Torches Lit, Laps

8:50 pm. Bonfire Burns

Rules

All of the following rules apply to every individual and vehicle on Site. “Site” includes but is not limited to the spectating, parking, and VIP areas. Law enforcement will be on hand for Burn.