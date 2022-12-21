Bonfire 2022 Burn Night

Every new Bonfire season begins with Burn. Be there to bring in the Spring semester and clear the field of Bonfire 2022 so we can Build the Hell Outta Bonfire 2023.
Burn Night Details
January 21, 2023 12:00 pm
Old Hearne Rd.
Bryan, TX 77807
12 pm. Gates open
4 pm. Admission to $10 PER VEHICLE
6 pm. Admission to $20 PER VEHICLE
8:15 pm. Welcome
8:25 pm. Invocation
8:30 pm. Burn Night Speech
8:40 pm. Torches Lit, Laps
8:50 pm. Bonfire Burns
Rules
All of the following rules apply to every individual and vehicle on Site. “Site” includes but is not limited to the spectating, parking, and VIP areas. Law enforcement will be on hand for Burn.
- At any time, anyone can be removed from Burn at the Organizers’ discretion.
- No alcohol, firearms, or illegal substances are allowed anywhere on Site.
- Attendees must park in the designated parking areas at Site. There is no parking along any road, or at any other location, public or private.
- No pedestrian admission/readmission.
- Obey all signage, perimeters, and barriers.
- No horseplay.
- If any person’s action(s) are deemed unsafe by the Organizers, he/she will be removed from Burn immediately, even if no specific rule has been broken.
- If there is any question as to any rule, or in the case of a situation has not been addressed by these guidelines, Organizers will have final determination and ruling.