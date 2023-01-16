Boots & BBQ, one of The Arts Council's annual fundraisers, offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment! Enjoy delicious BBQ and view recent work from our artists in residence. They’ll even have items for purchase to add to your home, give as a gift, or enjoy in your office! We highly encourage RSVPing before the event, but tickets will be available at the door.

Join Us For:

• BBQ Lunch from The Station on 29th

• Beer & Wine

• Silent Auction

• Raffle Item by Artist of the Year Monika Pate

• Performances by Local Organizations

• Gallery Tours