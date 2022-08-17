Bourbon Conversations: Battle of the Whiskeys

Join us for an evening with Texas Sommelier as we focus on the three whiskey's! During this event, our whiskey sommelier will lead us through a 3-pour tasting as we explore the history, lineage, and innovations of one of the most storied distilleries in America! After our tasting, we’ll transition to Bourbon Conversations led by special guest Retired Colonel Ross Guieb, Executive Director, George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex at Texas A&M University System. To complement our event we’ve made unique, event-only, cocktails available at a special price. Our friends at D'Vine Cuisine will prepare great dishes to pair with our tasting - included in your ticket.

Here are the Whiskeys profiled at our event: Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Select Russel's Reserve, and 10 Year Old Overholt 100 BiB Rye

Here are the special cocktails for the event: Improved Whiskey Cocktail, New York Sour, Revolving Door! Our Summer 2022 event promises to be one to remember! We’ve limited capacity of this event to create an intimate environment so secure you tickets now! Ticket price: $77/person