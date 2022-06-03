bowl to build IG and FB pics.png

B/CS Habitat for Humanity

Bowl to Build Information Graphic

Bowl to Build

Be one of 40 teams to Bowl to Build affordable housing in our community! Registration is $250 for each 4-person team and includes 3 games of bowling, shoe rental, lane signage (team or company name), a large pizza and a pitcher of soda. All ages are welcome. Prizes will be awarded for 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place, and last place. You can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of three great prizes! Interested in taking part? Just pick how many raffle tickets you would like when you register!

Info

Grand Station Entertainment 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station, Texas 77840
Competition, Nonprofits
