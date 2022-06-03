Be one of 40 teams to Bowl to Build affordable housing in our community! Registration is $250 for each 4-person team and includes 3 games of bowling, shoe rental, lane signage (team or company name), a large pizza and a pitcher of soda. All ages are welcome. Prizes will be awarded for 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place, and last place. You can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of three great prizes! Interested in taking part? Just pick how many raffle tickets you would like when you register!